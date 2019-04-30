Sioux City
Gregory S. "Willo" Williams, 56, of Sioux City, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Mark Halaas officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Greg was born in Sioux City, on July 23, 1963, the son of Douglas D. and Patricia A. (Wickstrom) Williams. He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from East High School with the class of 1981. Willo participated in athletics at East as a member of the football and baseball teams.
He was a very kind and funny person, and was a tremendous hard worker during his lifetime. He continued to play baseball after high school as a member of several teams, including the Sioux City Saints. Greg worked in construction most of his life working most of the time for Albenesius Construction. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Willo is survived by his father, Douglas; his sisters, Judy, and Kelly; his brother, Robbie; one niece; one grandnephew; and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family requests memorials in his name be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.