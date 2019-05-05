Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City
Gregory Wells, 71, of Kansas City, formerly of Sioux City, died unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. He had enjoyed a week of spring golf, playing his final round that Saturday. Greg and Kay shared a special dinner as they prepared for Easter family fun the next day.
Greg was the son of Mildred and Cliff Wells, being raised and educated in Sioux City. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and Morningside College in 1969 with continuing education through his lifetime. Greg's brother, Allan, currently resides in Sioux City.
Greg married Kay Richarz of Sioux City, during their college years. Their two sons, Dave and Dan, now reside in Topeka and Kansas City, respectively. Dave and his wife, Connie, have two sons, Cole and Connor. Dan and his wife, Kristin, have a daughter, Adelyn.
As a business owner through his life, Greg accomplished many outstanding achievements in several fields. He and Kay were able to retire after selling different businesses and enjoyed seeing friends and relatives in their retirement, while seeing the beauty of this country.
In remembering Greg, let us focus on his giving nature, his active wit and his daily goal to spread goodwill. Giving of your time and talents to your favorite causes is a wonderful way to continue his endeavors. Also, know that Greg was a donor. His gift is now helping over a hundred people live and heal. Someone sees today with his gift.
We are blessed to have known him and to remember him always with a smile.