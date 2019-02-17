Salix, Iowa
Guy “Hoppy” Hopkins, 69, of Salix, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family and friends from recurrent lung cancer.
Services will be 5 p.m. Monday at Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, with the Rev. Emery Killian officiating. Private burial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Guy was born March 4, 1949, the third of five children, born to Harvey and Dorothy (Boyer) Hopkins. He grew up and attended school in Sloan, graduating from Westwood High School in 1967, saying he checked to make sure it was signed before leaving the stage.
Guy was a highly skilled welder and machinist, owned and operated his own business. He was also a pretty good amateur gunsmith. He enjoyed reading, posting his "opinions" online to irk Liberals, hunting, fishing, gardening and target shooting. They had him in mind when the phase, “I did it my way,” was written.
Guy and Joan McKenna eloped and were married on Sept. 10, 1983, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, Iowa.
Left to honor his memory are his wife, Joan of Salix; two sisters, Dee Davis of Sioux City, and Penny Hopkins of California; and many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Dorothy Hopkins; and a father and mother-in-law, Edward and Evelyn McKenna.