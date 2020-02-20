Sioux City
Guy L. Clark, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha due to complications from a stroke.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City, with SAM Pastor Brian Mulford officiating. No visitation is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Guy Lee Clark, the son of Alvine and Mabel (Biesbrock) Clark, was born on June 8, 1960, in Hudson, S.D. In 1965, Guy's family moved to Le Mars, Iowa, where he attended school and graduated from Le Mars High School with the class of 1978. During his youth, he sold the Grit Newspaper and while in high school he worked at Fareway.
On March 15, 1980, Guy was united in marriage to Kelly Harkins in Le Mars. This union was blessed with five children. In 1983, Guy and Kelly moved to Sioux City and he worked at the Holiday Gas Station until 1986. From 1986 until present, he worked for Farner Bocken/Core-Mark.
Guy enjoyed sharing his love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers with friends and family, watching Minnesota Twins games with his daughter, Nicole, and son, Jordan, trying new craft beers with his daughter, Katie, classic cars and a yearly trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota with his uncle, Bruce. In addition, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going for Sunday rides with his wife, Kelly, to explore small towns and experience new places, watching live music and SITP, and going to Krispy Kreme Donuts with his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his fur babies, and going with his wife to flea markets and trying to find timeless treasures. Family meant everything to him, he loved spending time with everyone he could as often as possible. Guy was a very dedicated blood donor through LifeServe in Sioux City.
Guy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kelly of Sioux City; daughters, Katie French (Chrissy French) of Omaha, Nicole Clark of Omaha, and Brynn Geiser of Omaha; son, Jordan Clark (Hannah Hernandez) of Sioux City; daughter, Jenn Urbano (Shane Urbano) of Maplewood, Minn.; grandchildren, Bohdi and Meliah Jo Urbano; and brothers and sisters, Debbie DeWolfe (Rick), Dave Meister (Teresa), Douglas Meister (Mary), Dennis Meister (Kim), Diane Harney (Steve), Denise Meister-Guevara, and Darcy Meister (Juan).
He was preceded in death by his dad, Alvine Clark; mom, Mabel Clark; stepdad, Arnie Meister; brothers, Clair Clark and Loren Clark; sister, Dawn Eason; nephew, Jashua Clark; and niece, Allie Rae DeJong.