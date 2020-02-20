Sioux City

Guy L. Clark, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha due to complications from a stroke.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City, with SAM Pastor Brian Mulford officiating. No visitation is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Guy Lee Clark, the son of Alvine and Mabel (Biesbrock) Clark, was born on June 8, 1960, in Hudson, S.D. In 1965, Guy's family moved to Le Mars, Iowa, where he attended school and graduated from Le Mars High School with the class of 1978. During his youth, he sold the Grit Newspaper and while in high school he worked at Fareway.

On March 15, 1980, Guy was united in marriage to Kelly Harkins in Le Mars. This union was blessed with five children. In 1983, Guy and Kelly moved to Sioux City and he worked at the Holiday Gas Station until 1986. From 1986 until present, he worked for Farner Bocken/Core-Mark.