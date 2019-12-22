Gwena 'Gwen' Esters

Per her wishes, Gwen was cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gwen was born on Oct. 2, 1954, to Rodney Adolphson and Adrienne Brummond. Gwen was a 1972 graduate from South Sioux City High School. She worked at The Karousel Restaurant and later, Tasco for many years. Gwen married Roger Esters on July 5, 1980. Together they lived in Garden City, Kan., until Roger passed away in 2009. She then moved to Dakota City to be close to family.