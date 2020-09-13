× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gwendolin Irene Jensen

formerly Sioux City

Gwendolin Irene Jensen, 85, formerly of Sioux City, entered into eternal life with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 8, 2020.

A Christian Funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial will follow inMemorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Born on Sept. 9, 1934, in Mallard, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Amanda Reddel. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith by her grandfather, Rev. Carl Henrichs at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mallard. Gwen graduated from Mallard High School where she was active in music and sports, and was a member of three Iowa State basketball Tournament teams.

She received her Nursing Degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, and worked as a Registered Nurse at the Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City.

On June 29, 1958, Gwen was united in marriage to Lyle Jensen of Hinton, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Kirk. They lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for many years, where they raised their sons. She attended Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was active in the work of the church and missions.