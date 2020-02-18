Gwendolyn R. Shoemaker

She and Ben were married in 1954 and had 54 years of marriage before Ben's passing in 2008. Gwen worked in the office at Poole Transportation in Muscatine, before to moving to Sioux City. Gwen and Ben owned and operated Sioux City Motorcycle Sales for 25 years prior to moving to Arizona. She also worked at Target in Sioux City, and later at Mervyn's in Phoenix before starting her own business. Gwen was a successful business entrepreneur for several years as the owner of Fashions for You at the Sundome Plaza in Sun City West. After the sale of her business, she kept busy acting as the liaison for the merchants and promoting the Sundome Plaza. She enjoyed being active in the community and her church, and was blessed with the acquaintance and support of many friends.