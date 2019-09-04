South Sioux City
H. Darline Saunders, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home following a brief illness.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Darline was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in South Sioux City, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Nelson) Persinger. She graduated from South Sioux City High School. After graduation, Darline worked at Johnson Biscuit for a short time.
Darline married Theodore J. Saunders on April 21, 1950, in South Sioux City. After the couple was married, they moved to Amarillo, Texas, and then to Plattsmouth, Neb., and finally Fremont, Neb., where the couple raised their family. Due to Ted's failing heath, they moved back to South Sioux City in 1983. Ted passed away on June 14, 1984.
Darline was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed sewing and tending to her flowerbeds when she was younger. Darline was a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca Saunders-Nelson (Steve) of South Sioux City, Georgette Saunders-Hageman of Fremont, April Saunders of Fremont, and John Saunders (Mina) of Wichita, Kan.; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Donald (Jody) Persinger, Michael Persinger, Richard Persinger, Gene (Patty) Persinger, Mary (Walt) Cakebread, and Nancy (Orville) Cakebread; and brothers-in-law, Butch Boyle and Vernon Dahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theodore J. Saunders; son, Theodore F. Saunders; granddaughters, Dawnyel Kleinschmidt and Ashley Larson; grandson, David Dondlinger; sons-in-law, Doug Hageman and Jeff Greser; sister, Linda Boyle; sisters-in-law, Joann Dahl and Dee Persinger; and brothers, Jim, Bob, and Charles Persinger.
To plant a tree in memory of H. Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.