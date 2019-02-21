Hawarden, Iowa
Harlan Dean White, 89, of rural Hawarden, went to be with his Lord Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Stuart Schreur officiating. Flag presentation will be conducted by the Two Oaks American Legion Post 254 of Hawarden. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the fellowship hall at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Dean was born on Aug. 4, 1929, in Ireton, Iowa, the son of E. Garfield and Oleiva Anna (Pierre) White. He attended Ireton Elementary School and graduated from Hawarden High School in 1946. He worked for Calliope Ice Company on the Big Sioux River partnering with Don Schlueter. He served his country in the U.S. Army on the front lines during the Korean War and was discharged as a corporal in 1953.
Dean and Jean Ann Davis eloped on Dec. 3, 1954 in Luverne, Minn. Dean started working for Van Buskirk Construction and traveled before returning home to farm the Brunskill Farm in west Hawarden, S.D. for 38 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and Two Oaks American Legion Post 254 of Hawarden. He enjoyed being outside and spent many hours grading driveways and tilling gardens. Dean and Jean maintained a large garden including watermelon and sweet corn. They enjoyed raising miniature horses for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann; one daughter, Cynthia (Terry) Waterman of Hawarden; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Traci (Shane) Niewenhuis of Corsica, S.D., and their children, Ryder, Lane, and Aspen Niewenhuis, Kyle (Kimberly) Waterman of Hawarden, and their children, Camden and Collins Waterman, Andrew Waterman of Brookings, S.D., and Alex Waterman of Gillette, Wyo.; two nieces; and a nephew.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Holmes and her husband, Earnie Holmes; and two nieces.
The family prefers memorials be directed to First Baptist Church or Hospice of Siouxland.