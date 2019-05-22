{{featured_button_text}}

Merrill, Iowa

86, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Memorial service: May 23 at 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: Union Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 at 5 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Harlan E. Hanson
