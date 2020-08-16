Harlan J. VandeZandschulp

In 1983, Harlan was promoted to Vice President of Gleeson Constructors; named Executive Vice President in May of 1990 and in 2000, Harlan was named President of Gleeson Constructors and served in that capacity until his semi-retirement June 30 of this year.

Harlan was a hard worker; a devoted family man and fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Harlan was a member of Morningside Assembly of God. Harlan and Judy were actively involved in their church and other ministries. He loved the Lord and enjoyed worship. In addition, he was an avid prayer warrior. He had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh.

Harlan and Judy loved to travel both with his job and on mission trips. Travel included trips to Israel in 2013 and 2018, Mozambique, Africa in 2016, and Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 2018. Other special memories include the annual Okoboji vacation with extended family. Harlan loved people and made everyone feel welcomed, loved and appreciated.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Judy of Sioux City; his two sisters, Marlene (Darrel) Kooi of Harrisburg, S.D., and Janice (Hank) Hight of Parker, S.D., his four brothers, Conrad of Klamath Falls, Ore., Marvin of Sioux Center, Jeris (Carla) of Sioux Center, and James (Patricia) of Orange City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.