Harlan J. VandeZandschulp

Harlan James VandeZandschulp
Sioux City
Harlan James VandeZandschulp, 68, of Sioux City, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Aug. 13, 2020, due to complications from COVID.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City, with Pastor Johnny Helton officiating. Private family burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The funeral service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Harlan James VandeZandschulp was born Jan. 5, 1952, at Orange City, Iowa, the son of Henry and Nellie (VandeGriend) VandeZandschulp. Harlan first attended a small country school, followed by graduation at Maurice Orange City High School.
He earned his bachelor of science degree in construction engineering at Iowa State University in 1975. He later earned a master's degree from the University of South Dakota. He received his certification as a professional engineer in 1980.
On Sept. 18, 1976, Harlan married the love of his life, Judy Elaine Juel in Melbourne, Iowa. They made their home in Sioux City, where Harlan was employed with W. A. Klinger Companies. Harlan worked for 45 years for W. A. Klinger Companies, 37 of those years with Gleeson Constructors and Engineers L.L.C. (a subsidiary of Klinger Companies).
In 1983, Harlan was promoted to Vice President of Gleeson Constructors; named Executive Vice President in May of 1990 and in 2000, Harlan was named President of Gleeson Constructors and served in that capacity until his semi-retirement June 30 of this year.
Harlan was a hard worker; a devoted family man and fiercely loyal to his friends and family. Harlan was a member of Morningside Assembly of God. Harlan and Judy were actively involved in their church and other ministries. He loved the Lord and enjoyed worship. In addition, he was an avid prayer warrior. He had an infectious smile and loved to make people laugh.
Harlan and Judy loved to travel both with his job and on mission trips. Travel included trips to Israel in 2013 and 2018, Mozambique, Africa in 2016, and Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 2018. Other special memories include the annual Okoboji vacation with extended family. Harlan loved people and made everyone feel welcomed, loved and appreciated.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Judy of Sioux City; his two sisters, Marlene (Darrel) Kooi of Harrisburg, S.D., and Janice (Hank) Hight of Parker, S.D., his four brothers, Conrad of Klamath Falls, Ore., Marvin of Sioux Center, Jeris (Carla) of Sioux Center, and James (Patricia) of Orange City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Harlan in death were his parents, Henry and Nellie VandeZandschulp; and a sister-in-law Nancy VandeZandschulp.
Pallbearers will be Harlan's four brothers, Conrad, Marvin, James and Jeris; and Judy's two brothers, Dennis and Stan Juel.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Morningside Assembly of God Church or CfaN (Christ for All Nations).
