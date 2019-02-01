Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Castana, Iowa
Harlan Morgan, 93, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Castana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Castana Community Church, with the Rev. Harvey Hanson officiating. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Grimsley-Thayer Post 502 of Castana and the U.S. Army. Burial will be at a later date in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Rodney, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Harlan was born on Aug. 20, 1925, the son of Homer and Ella (Snyder) Morgan, on the family farm near Castana. He graduated from Castana Community School in 1942. He helped his family on the farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1946. He was an airplane and engine mechanic specialist. He was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal on Oct. 2, 1947.
He married Barbara Loucetta Shannon on Sept. 1, 1951 in Monona County. To this union five children were born. He was appointed post master of the Castana Post Office in 1965 and retired after 28 years of service.
He enjoyed watching and listening to his favorite baseball teams, the Cubs and the Royals. He loved going out for dinner (or breakfast) including pie and coffee with friends and family. He especially loved the annual Turkey Dinner at Castana Community Church. Harlan was a member of Castana Community Church and a member of the American Legion Grimsley-Thayer Post #502 in Castana. He was also a Mason with membership held in Castana and with the Abu Bekr Shrine in Sioux City.
Survivors include three sons, Jim and wife, Sally of Tucson, Ariz., Pat of Anchorage, Akaska, and David and wife, Patty of Tucson; two daughters, Lori Crum and husband, Randy of Carson, Iowa, and Lisa Morgan of Ankeny, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ella (Snyder) Morgan; two brothers, Glen and Loren; and two sisters, Fern and Irma.
Memorials in Harlan's memory may be directed to a Shriner's Children's Hospital or to a St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
A special thank you to Northcrest Living Center and St. Croix Hospice in Council Bluffs for their caring and compassionate care.