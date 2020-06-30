Harold A. Pulscher
Hawarden, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Harold A. Pulscher, 92, of Hawarden, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Hillcrest Health Care Service in Hawarden.
Graveside services, with military rites, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden. The Rev. Ken Wells, of First Christian Church in Sioux City, will officiate the service with the American Legion Two Oaks Post 254 and the Iowa Honor Guard presenting the military rites.
Harold A. Pulscher was born on April 4, 1928, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Otto and Marie (Anderson) Pulscher. He graduated from Hawarden High School in 1947 and was inducted into the U.S. Army in February 1951. He was a sergeant in the Army Corps of Engineers.
Harold married Barbara Lawrence on July 1, 1951, at First Christian Church in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City, where Harold worked at the Sioux City Journal Tribune as a stereotyper. He and Barbara moved to Denver, Colo., in 1966, where Harold joined the Denver Post and continued his work as a stereotyper until his retirement. They returned to Sioux City in 1993. Barbara passed away on Jan. 7, 2009. Harold moved to Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden in September 2019.
The couple were members of First Christian Church in Sioux City. Harold enjoyed betting on the dogs and frequented the riverboat casino. He loved to fish. Harold was an avid bowler and had some trophies to prove his talent in that discipline. Also, he played harmonica, very well, often pulling one from his pocket and blowing out “Oh Suzanna” or “Happy Birthday.” He was accomplished in humorous banter; many that knew him could expect a repetitious, personalized exchange resulting in laughter. He would drive west every spring, well into his 80s, to visit family in Nebraska and Colorado.
Survivors include his brother, Francis Pulscher; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; brothers, Clarence, Alfred, Clifford, Gilbert, Merlin, and Herbert; and sisters, Kathryn Watkins and Phyllis Pulscher.
