Harold A. Pulscher

The couple were members of First Christian Church in Sioux City. Harold enjoyed betting on the dogs and frequented the riverboat casino. He loved to fish. Harold was an avid bowler and had some trophies to prove his talent in that discipline. Also, he played harmonica, very well, often pulling one from his pocket and blowing out “Oh Suzanna” or “Happy Birthday.” He was accomplished in humorous banter; many that knew him could expect a repetitious, personalized exchange resulting in laughter. He would drive west every spring, well into his 80s, to visit family in Nebraska and Colorado.