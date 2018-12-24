Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Hinton, Iowa
Harold Binneboese, 90, of Le Mars, formerly of rural Hinton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton. The Rev. Steven Stoll will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites provided by the American Legion Casper Post 477 of Hinton. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present after 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Harold Carl Binneboese was born on Nov. 8, 1928, on the Binneboese Family Century Farm near Hinton, the son of John and Mary (Ahrendt) Binneboese. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. After attending country school, Harold enrolled at Le Mars Central High School and graduated in 1946. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served at Fort Carson, Colo., and Fairbanks, Alaska. Following his honorable discharge, he returned and began farming with his father on the family farm.
Harold was united in marriage to Nadine Yunker on Oct. 5, 1958, at Christ Lutheran Church in Alvord, Iowa. To this union, five children were born, Carol, Paul, David, Brian, and Diane. Harold and Nadine farmed near Hinton until their retirement. They continued to live on the farm until moving to Le Mars.
Harold was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he helped with many church activities and held several positions, including chairman for eight years. Harold was a 4-H leader for 18 years. He was also active in the American Legion Casper Post 477 of Hinton, where he held several positions. He served as a trustee for Lincoln Township for 20 years.
Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Nadine of Le Mars; five children, Carol Morrow of Ankeny, Iowa, and her children, Allison (Jon) Love, Megan, and Christine, Paul (Linda Gasparovic) Binneboese of Seattle, Wash., David (Kiana Malekyar) Binneboese of Kansas City, Mo., Brian (Tammi) Binneboese of Sioux City, and their children, Shannon (Ryan) Runger and Shaun (Ashley) Binneboese, and Diane (Jim) Strong of Honey Creek, Iowa, and their children, Matthew, Andrea, and Aaron; his brother, Arnold "Arnie" Binneboese of Hinton; and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Binneboese; and his sister-in-law, Janet "Jan" Binneboese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harold's name to Hospice of Siouxland, Good Shepherd Hour on KLEM, and/or Trinity Lutheran Church.