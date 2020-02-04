Harold Brandt

You have free articles remaining.
Sanborn, Iowa
84, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Service: Feb. 8, 11 a.m., Sanborn Funeral Home. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 8, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
