Harold Brandt
Harold Brandt

Sanborn, Iowa

84, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Service: Feb. 8, 11 a.m., Sanborn Funeral Home. Burial: Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 8, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel
401 Main Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Feb 8
Visitation at Funeral Home
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sanborn Funeral Home
401 Main St.
Sanborn, IA 51248
