Harold C. Bose

Sioux City

Harold C. Bose, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, S.D.

Private family services will be held. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harold, the son of Alfred and Leona (Mattes) Bose, was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Concord, Neb. Harold was raised and attended rural school in the Allen, Neb. area. He was confirmed into faith at Trinity Lutheran Church of Martinsburg, Neb., in 1946. He graduated from Allen High School in 1950 and attended Wayne State College.

On April 7, 1953, Harold was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge on March 24, 1955, Harold returned to make his home in Sioux City, where he worked for a short time at Vis-Vita in sales.

On Jan. 18, 1958, Harold was united in marriage to Beverly J. Carbaugh at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children. They made their home in Sioux City, where Harold worked at Dakota Oil Co. as a bookkeeper and mechanic. Bev passed away in 1973.

