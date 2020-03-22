Harold C. Bose
Sioux City
Harold C. Bose, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, S.D.
Private family services will be held. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Harold, the son of Alfred and Leona (Mattes) Bose, was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Concord, Neb. Harold was raised and attended rural school in the Allen, Neb. area. He was confirmed into faith at Trinity Lutheran Church of Martinsburg, Neb., in 1946. He graduated from Allen High School in 1950 and attended Wayne State College.
On April 7, 1953, Harold was drafted into the United States Army and served during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge on March 24, 1955, Harold returned to make his home in Sioux City, where he worked for a short time at Vis-Vita in sales.
On Jan. 18, 1958, Harold was united in marriage to Beverly J. Carbaugh at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with four children. They made their home in Sioux City, where Harold worked at Dakota Oil Co. as a bookkeeper and mechanic. Bev passed away in 1973.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 5, 1980, Harold found love again and married Virginia L. Cannon at Concordia Lutheran Church in Sioux City, and he welcomed her three children with open arms.
Shortly after Harold and Virginia married, he started working as a bookkeeper at the Glass House in Sioux City until retiring in 1997.
During retirement, he worked part-time at Arctic Ice. Harold and Virginia moved to Yankton, S.D., in August of 2012 to be closer to family. Virginia passed away in 2019. He was blessed to have enjoyed 38 years creating memories with Virginia.
In recent years, Harold made his home at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, finding many new friends.
Harold was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church where he actively shared his faith and served in many areas of the church.
He enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening, traveling and was an avid sports fan. Harold was very handy and could fix anything. His greatest pleasure was spending time with family.
Harold is survived by his children, Doug (Jessica Pleskonko) Bose of Sioux City, Marie (Mike) Kooistra of Le Mars, Iowa, Karen (David) Sosa of Parker, Colo., and Marcia Zentmire of Yankton, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Linda Cannon of St. O'Fallon, Mo.; grandchildren, Tylor Bose, Alan (Erin) Bose, Joshua (Jacki) Kooistra, Zachary Kooistra, James (Alexandra) Bose, Kathryn (Robert) Velderrain, Clint (Elaine) Cannon, Stephanie Barron, Eric (Heather) Sosa, Jared (Adriana) Sosa, Jennifer (Tyler) Novak and Michelle (Anthony) Curtis; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Roberts and Carol Boucher, both of Sioux City; two sisters-in-law, Jean Bose of Omaha, and Pat Bose of Hemet, Calif.; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses, Beverly and Virginia; sons, James and Charles Bose and Doug Cannon; and three siblings, Myron Bose, Robert Bose and Violet Stolle.
Harold and his family are grateful to AseraCare Hospice and the ‘Angels' of Prairie Estates Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice and any local food pantry. Matthew 25:40-45.