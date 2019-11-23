Harold D. Mackey III
0 comments

Harold D. Mackey III

{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Mackey III

Harold Mackey III

Sioux City

Harold D. “Harry Knuckles” Mackey III, 52, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019, following an accident.

Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harold was born on Dec. 22, 1966, in Sioux City, to Harold D. and Sherry (Murphy) Mackey Jr. He graduated from North High School in 1984. Harold was united in marriage to Jennifer Frank in 2002; together they had three children.

Harold owned and operated Black Unicorn Tattoo in Sioux City for many years. He enjoyed listening to music, drawing, painting, spending time with his friends, and traveling with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Maya, Harrison, and Noah Mackey, all of Sioux City; Asah (Randy) Daniels and family of Wisconsin., and Aleta Solomon of California; ex-wife, Jennifer Mackey of Sioux City; mother, Sherry Mackey of Sioux City; siblings, Laurie Behrens of Sioux City, and Christopher (Renee) Mackey of Alamosa, Colo.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father; and brother-in-law, Mark Behrens.

+1 
Obit-Meyer Bros Colonial Funeral Home logo

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News