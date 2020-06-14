Harold Dean Bonath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chaplain Lt. Col. Harold Bonath

San Antonio, Texas, formerly Primghar, Iowa

Harold "Hal" Dean Bonath, Chaplain Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. 87, of San Antonio, formerly of Primghar, passed away on June 6, 2020.

A private family service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June, 20, at Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, Texas, and live-streamed on Medina Valley United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Inurnment will be private at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Medina Valley United Methodist Church Kitchen Renovation in memory of Ruth and Hal Bonath. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, Castroville. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com.

He was born on a farm north of Primghar, Iowa, on March 24, 1933. During his elementary and high school years he was featured vocalist, sang in several choirs and played tuba in concert and marching band. He lettered in basketball and football. He was active in the Masquers Drama Club winning awards in original and regular oratory, was editor of the school newspaper and the yearbook. He was noted for his performance in eight plays and four operettas.