Harold Dean Bonath

Chaplain Lt. Col. Harold Bonath
San Antonio, Texas, formerly Primghar, Iowa
Harold "Hal" Dean Bonath, Chaplain Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. 87, of San Antonio, formerly of Primghar, passed away on June 6, 2020.
A private family service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June, 20, at Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, Texas, and live-streamed on Medina Valley United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Inurnment will be private at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Medina Valley United Methodist Church Kitchen Renovation in memory of Ruth and Hal Bonath. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, Castroville. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com.
He was born on a farm north of Primghar, Iowa, on March 24, 1933. During his elementary and high school years he was featured vocalist, sang in several choirs and played tuba in concert and marching band. He lettered in basketball and football. He was active in the Masquers Drama Club winning awards in original and regular oratory, was editor of the school newspaper and the yearbook. He was noted for his performance in eight plays and four operettas.
Hal was employed at Yankton State Hospital, S.D., for all his high school and college years. He attended Yankton College and in his sophomore year met his future wife, Ruth Kroeger, who was enrolled at Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD. After they graduated, Ruth with an R.N. and Hal with a B.A. and B.Th., they were married at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on Sept. 11, 1955, in Flandreau, S.D.
He continued his education and became a student pastor in Nebraska and Iowa Methodist churches. During these years their three children, LaMont Lynn, Laurie Leah, and Kyle Kenton were born.
Upon graduation from Garrett Theological Seminary in 1961 with a M.DIV, Hal was assigned to Melvin Iowa Methodist Church. The parish grew as it had in all previous parishes. In August 1965 he was appointed as USAF Chaplain. His accompanied assignments included Malmstrom, Mont., McDill, Fla., and High Wycombe, England, Goodfellow, Texas, Incirlik, Turkey, Laughlin, Texas, Patrick FL, Torrejon, Spain and Castle, Calif.
Hal served an isolated tour in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam in 1967-1968. During his distinguished Air Force career he was awarded: the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, AF Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Longevity Service Award with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Training Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
While stationed at Tuy Hoa Vietnam, he began perimeter and flight line night time visits to raise morale. He had a special duty assignment at High Wycombe, England to meet the special needs of dormitory students in high school. While at Castle AFB, CA, he expanded monthly homemade meal gatherings at Chapel with entertainment and fellowship. During his Air Force career he earned a D. Min and later advanced certification as a Clinical Pastoral Counselor.
He retired in 1991. He and his wife returned to Texas where he served as interim pastor at Sweetwater, Texas for one year. They moved to Castroville and he accepted the position of hospital chaplain at SWTX Methodist Hospital. Chaplain Bonath retired from Methodist Hospital in 1997. He then volunteered at Wilford Hall Hospital until it closed.
Hal and his wife moved to Air Force Village II (now Blue Skies West) in 2006. He continued his volunteer work at Medina Valley United Methodist Church as guest preacher and in various lay positions. The church honored him for his 25 years of service in 2017 as Pastor Emeritus of the church. He was a member of VFW in LaCoste for over 20 years.
His beloved wife Ruth passed away Sept. 26, 2017, only days after they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Rev. LaMont Bonath (Donna), Laurie Wegner (Ron), Kyle Bonath (Karen) along with grandchildren Stacia Comer (Andy), and Paul Wegner, Kyra Hockaday (Greg) and Kade Bonath and many nieces and nephews. Hal was dedicated to and proud of his family. He enjoyed travel, sports, music, family board games, card games and vacations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.