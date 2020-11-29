Harold Dean West

Sioux City

Harold Dean West, 78, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point, S.D., with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Military Rites will be offered by the United States Army Reserve. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.

Harold was born July 14, 1942, in Bremerton, Wash., the son of Gilbert and Willmina (Van Der Vorst) West. He grew up in Port Orchard, Wash., where he graduated from South Kitsap High School. Following high school, Harold served in the Army as a Morris Code translator.

After his service, he moved to Rapid City, where he met his beloved wife, Dorothy (Jacobson) West.

Harold and Dorothy were married on June 26, 1971, at the Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City, S.D. He instantly became a gentle and patient father for her four children, Luanne, Jeff, Debbie, and Joey. On Sept. 25, 1974, they were blessed with their youngest daughter, Malina.