Harold Dean West
Sioux City
Harold Dean West, 78, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point, S.D., with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Military Rites will be offered by the United States Army Reserve. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.
Harold was born July 14, 1942, in Bremerton, Wash., the son of Gilbert and Willmina (Van Der Vorst) West. He grew up in Port Orchard, Wash., where he graduated from South Kitsap High School. Following high school, Harold served in the Army as a Morris Code translator.
After his service, he moved to Rapid City, where he met his beloved wife, Dorothy (Jacobson) West.
Harold and Dorothy were married on June 26, 1971, at the Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City, S.D. He instantly became a gentle and patient father for her four children, Luanne, Jeff, Debbie, and Joey. On Sept. 25, 1974, they were blessed with their youngest daughter, Malina.
Harold and Dorothy moved to Watertown, S.D. in 1984 where he ran his own painting and texture business. In 2010, Harold and Dorothy moved to Sioux City to be closer to Malina and her family.
He was a humble man with a heart of gold and a smile that shined for miles. Harold was known for his kindness and always giving a helping hand.
His passion was spending time with family, enjoying the outdoors, and wearing his cowboy boots. In recent years, he most loved watching his youngest granddaughter, Bailey Ard, rodeo and play volleyball. He could always be heard cheering from the stands. He was always busy with small projects. Harold had an immense love for dogs, horses, and cattle.
Survivors include his children, Luanne Thovson and her husband, Gary of Hermosa, S.D., Jeff Bohlmann and his wife, Stacey of Watertown, S.D., Debbie Becker of Lindstrom, Minn., Joey Bohlmann and his wife, Mary of Belle Fouche, S.D., Malina Ard and her husband, Matt of Sioux City, and Jason Kasparek and his wife, Cassie of Watertown; a brother, Lloyd West and wife, Vivian of Port Orchard, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Willmina West; his wife, Dorothy West; his grandsons, Joseph Becker and Tyler Ard; his great- grandson, Oliver Grundt, his nephew, Jon West; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.