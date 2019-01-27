Dakota Dunes
Harold Eugene Bergstrom, 96, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., formerly of Omaha, and McCook Lake, S.D., died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at a local care center in Sioux City.
Abiding by his wishes, the body has been cremated. Services and interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbrotherschapel.com.
Harold was born on July 27, 1922, in Sioux City, to Victor and Anna Bergstrom. The family moved to North Sioux City in 1933. Harold completed his education in the South Dakota school system.
Harold joined the U.S. Army in March 1943 and served in the Pacific as task corporal. He was honorably discharged in March 1946. He was employed at Armour & Company as a foreman until his department closed in 1963. He was employed at Iowa Beef Packers, then worked in construction, Carpenters Union, Sioux City Engineering, and Artic Insulation in Omaha until retirement.
Harold married Marge Sipe-Hirchert in 1948. They later divorced. He married Gladys Simpson in July 1964. They enjoyed 49 years together living at McCook Lake, and Omaha. Gladys passed away on Nov. 25, 2013 in Omaha. In 2017, Harold moved to Dakota Dunes to make his home with his sister, Doris Skidmore.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying yearly trips to Canada and spent many years at a cabin in Running Water/Springfield, S.D. Harold was of the Baptist faith and at one time served as church pianist.
Harold is survived by a son, Gregg (Debbie) of Littleton, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Sally Shutt of Sioux Falls, S.D.; one sister, Doris Skidmore of Dakota Dunes; a brother, Stan (Suzanne) Bergstrom of Kailua, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Brianna Cooke and Kaitlin Zeilfelder of Littleton, and Shauntele Adams and Kurtis McLaren of California; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a special niece and nephew, Shelley and Clifford Olson of Sioux City; and nephew, Victor Eberle of Sioux Falls, who lovingly helped care for Harold.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; brother and sister-in-law, Harry (Ginny) Bergstrom; and daughter, Karla McLaren.