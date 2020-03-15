Harold G. Drapeau

Sioux City

Harold G. Drapeau, 78, of Sioux City, entered into the Spirit World on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local hospital, after a short illness.

Service will be held 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Urban Indian Community Center. Visitation continues today with a service at 6 p.m. at the Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Harold was born June 11, 1941, in Wagner, S.D., the son of Phillip and Clara (Hollowell) Drapeau. He grew up in Wagner and Marty, S.D., graduating from Marty High School. Harold then started his career as a professional furniture mover.

Harold met Julie Godfrey in the late 70s, and the couple raised their family together in Santee, Neb., and Sioux City.

Harold enjoyed coin collecting, watching Jeopardy, and crossword puzzles. He was very smart and enjoyed studying about the law. He loved spending time with his friends and family and his great gifts were his grandchildren.