Marcus, Iowa
Harold "Pete" Joseph Means, 86, of Marcus, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, with Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion F.I. Goodburn Post 517 of Marcus. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at Holy Name Catholic Church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Harold was born Sept. 4 1932, in rural Marcus, the son of Louis and Mary (Thiel) Means. His early years were spent on the farm and he received his education from Holy Name Catholic School. Following graduation, he worked for an area farmer before applying for induction into the U.S. military at the same time of the Korean Conflict. Harold was stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., and the Panama Canal.
On Oct. 29, 1952, Harold and JoAnn M. Schefstad were united in marriage at St. Mary's Church in Remsen. Their first home was in Fort Riley until he was sent to the Panama Canal. When his tour of duty ended, he returned to Marcus, where Harold and JoAnn rented a farm north of Marcus. Along with grain farming, Harold fed livestock, owned and operated a hog confinement and at one time housed 500 laying hens. In 1969, Harold purchased the farm where Harold and JoAnn lived for 51 years. In 2007, they retired from farming and moved into town. During their 66 years of marriage, they were blessed with five sons, David, Rory, Wayne, Ray and Jason.
Harold was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, F.I. Goodburn Post 517 and he bowled on the Red Jackets bowling league for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn of Marcus; five sons, David Means of Jackson, Minn., Rory Means and friend, Rita Sand of Marcus, Wayne (Paula) Means of Granville, Iowa, Ray (Brenda) Means of Marcus, and Jason Means of Billings, Mont.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with another one being born any day now; two sisters, Norma Cronin of Holstein, Iowa, and Darlene Means of Marcus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother and sister; his brother, Clyde Means and his first wife, Norma Means; a brother-in-law, Francis Cronin; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Means and Helen Schefstad.
Pallbearers will be John Means, Mitchell Means, Zachary Means, Jeremy Schindler, Tyler Konz and Nick Rogers.