Harold Lee Burcham Jr.

Sioux City

Harold Lee Burcham Jr., 90, of Sioux City passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at a local hospital.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harold was born April 2, 1930 in Salix, Iowa, the son of Harold Lee Sr. and Odessa (Herron) Burcham. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1948. Harold married Mary Lackman on July 23, 1949 in Sioux City.

Harold was a true farmer at heart, and he enjoyed being on his land, working with the cattle, and tinkering in his shop. He loved spending time with his family and was an excellent 10-point pitch player. Harold was a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Burcham; daughter Bonnie (Rusty) Harper of Pasco, Wash.; granddaughters Erika Banks (Eric Jones) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Ashley (Josh) Gnewuch of Bloomfield, Iowa; great-grandchildren August Jones and Mckynley Gnewuch.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Leeann Burcham; brother Leland Burcham; two grandsons Chris and Jay Sandbeck; and great-grandson Pierce Gnewuch.

