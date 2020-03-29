Harold M. Kneifl

Whiting, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Harold M. Kneifl, 74, of Whiting, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting.

No services are planned at this time.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Kandy (Robert) Jurgens, Greg Kneifl, and Brett (Jill) Kneifl; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Diana Wingett and Debby (Greg) Engel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff; and two infant siblings.

