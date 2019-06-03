Hospers, Iowa
Harold M. Schmit, 90, of Hospers, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers, with the Rev. Dan Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery at Hospers. Military honors will be conducted by Reuter Post 423, American Legion of Hospers. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree Knights of Columbus chalice presentation and a vigil prayer service, all at 5 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Harold was born on Oct. 14, 1928, to Clemens and Mathilda (Gloden) Schmit at rural Hospers, Iowa. He was raised and educated in the Hospers area and received his education at St. Anthony’s Catholic School. He was then engaged in farming with his father. He served in the U.S. Army from April 21, 1951, until April 23, 1953, serving a year and a half in Germany near the city of Frankfurt. He was then transferred to the Army Reserve until April 8, 1957. After his discharge, he returned to Hospers to farm with his father, and in 1957, he began farming on his own.
On Jan. 2, 1960, he married Beatrice Bange at St. Louis, Mo. They made their home near Hospers, where they were engaged in farming until 1994, when they moved into Hospers. Harold had been a resident of Happy Siesta since April 10, 2019.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers and was a past board member, past Spalding School Board member, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Garrigan Assembly, past VFW Post 5347 member at Granville, now the Granville Veterans, and American Legion Post 423 at Hospers. He had also served 15 years on the Sheldon-Hospers Elevator Board. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice of Hospers; one daughter, Ann (Cliff) McMurray of Kansas City, Mo.; five sons, Dennis (Deb) of Alton, Iowa, Christopher (Ruth Ann), Kenneth (Pam), James (Joan), all of Hospers, and Richard (Deanna) of Omaha; 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sylvester of Hospers, and Cyril (Clarice) Schmit of Remsen, Iowa; two sisters, Geraldine Den Hartog of Hospers, and Lucy DeRoos of Algona, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elanore Marie Schmit and Bernice (Oscar) Block; sister-in-law, Germaine Schmit; and brother-in-law, Dewain DeRoos.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Shane Schmit, Dustin Schmit, Christopher Kordick, Matthew Schmit, Cody Schmit and Justin Schmit. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Happy Siesta Health Care Center of Remsen, Orange City Hospice or St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers.