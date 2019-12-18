Sioux City

Harold W. Mettenbrink, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dakota Dunes, with the Rev. Jeremy Richert officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Grand Island, Neb. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Harold, the son of Rudolph and Dorthea (Pauly) Mettenbrink, was born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Grand Island. His childhood was spent in Grand Island, Hastings and Arcadia, Neb., where he graduated from high school in 1951. After high school, he attended college in Kearney, Neb. then served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. Harold finished his college education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 earning a degree in business administration.

Harold was united in marriage to Areita Greenland in Oct. 21, 1962 in Ord, Neb. To this union there were two children, Michael and Ellen. In 1967, they moved from Omaha to Sioux City where they raised their family while Harold worked for IBP in Dakota City. Areita passed away on July 23, 1982.

