Sioux City
Harold W. Mettenbrink, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dakota Dunes, with the Rev. Jeremy Richert officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Grand Island, Neb. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Harold, the son of Rudolph and Dorthea (Pauly) Mettenbrink, was born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Grand Island. His childhood was spent in Grand Island, Hastings and Arcadia, Neb., where he graduated from high school in 1951. After high school, he attended college in Kearney, Neb. then served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. Harold finished his college education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1959 earning a degree in business administration.
Harold was united in marriage to Areita Greenland in Oct. 21, 1962 in Ord, Neb. To this union there were two children, Michael and Ellen. In 1967, they moved from Omaha to Sioux City where they raised their family while Harold worked for IBP in Dakota City. Areita passed away on July 23, 1982.
On July 6, 1985, Harold married Mary Ellen R. (Zirpel) Mehlhaff in Sioux City. Harold and Mary owned a pallet manufacturing business for a short time then he worked at L&L Builders until his retirement.
Harold was involved with the Boy Scout Troop 208 for many years, served on the Sioux City School board, was a member of Morningside Kiwanis, and was actively involved in his church and with the choir. In addition, he served as treasurer for Ron Wieck for State Senate, AAL/Thrivent president, was a member of Post 280 American Legion in Arcadia, Neb., East High band parent, and volunteered for many years for NAIA Volleyball and Basketball. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed collecting coins.
Harold is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Mettenbrink of Sioux City; son, Michael (Laurie) Mettenbrink of Seward, Neb., and their children, Collin, Evan, and Gillian; daughter, Ellen Mettenbrink of Lincoln, Neb.; stepson, Allen (Heather) Mehlhaff of Sioux City, and their children, Lucy, Ivy, and Maggy; stepdaughter, Lisa (John) Haver of Omaha, and their children, Delaney and Carly; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Areita; and one brother, James Mettenbrink.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Good Shepherd Hour.