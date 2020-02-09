Harriet Joan Koester
Harriet Joan Koester

Paullina, Iowa

88, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Service: Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Paullina. Burial: Feb. 15, 1:30 p.m., Marcus-Amherst Cemetery, Marcus, Iowa. Visitation: Feb. 14, after 3 p.m., family present 5 to 7 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Feb 15
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
Zion Lutheran Church
103 W. Bertha St.
Paullina, IA 51046
