Harriett Warnke
Harriett Warnke

Ft. Dodge, Iowa, formerly Sanborn, Iowa

92, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 29, 3 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Sanborn. Burial: Feb. 29, 2 p.m., Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 28, 4-7 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Feb 28
Visitation at Main Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Feb 29
Final Resting Place
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
Roseland Cemetery
Hwy 18 West
Sanborn, IA 51248
