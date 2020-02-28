You have free articles remaining.
Ft. Dodge, Iowa, formerly Sanborn, Iowa
92, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 29, 3 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Sanborn. Burial: Feb. 29, 2 p.m., Roseland Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 28, 4-7 p.m., at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home, Sanborn.
To send flowers to the family of Harriett Warnke, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Guaranteed delivery before Harriett's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 28
Visitation at Main Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
305 Angie Street
Sanborn, IA 51248
Guaranteed delivery before Harriett's Visitation at Main Service begins.
Feb 29
Final Resting Place
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Roseland Cemetery
Hwy 18 West
Sanborn, IA 51248
Hwy 18 West
Sanborn, IA 51248
Guaranteed delivery before Harriett's Final Resting Place begins.