Sioux City

Harrison "Beck" Holtzen, 14, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ice-related car accident.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Private burial will be Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will immediately follow services at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beck was born March 18, 2005, in Sioux City, the son of Rick and Francine (Thacker) Holtzen. He grew up in Sioux City and was home-schooled until attending Hinton Community School, where he was currently a freshman.

Beck loved to play football for the Hinton Blackhawks and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved to work out, go hunting with his dad, and do online gaming with his friends. He also enjoyed golf, chess and basketball. His 6th grade league basketball team coached by his dad won the league championship. Beck was an honor student and his favorite studies were math and engineering. He loved his cat, Tundra. He volunteered for the Convoy of Hope and helping the janitor at church. He attended Sunnybrook Church and was part of the youth group.