Harry C. Kouris

Sioux City
98, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Services: Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
