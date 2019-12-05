Harry C. Kouris
View Comments

Harry C. Kouris

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

98, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Services: Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News