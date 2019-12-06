Sioux City

Harry C. Kouris, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a brief illness.

Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard.

Harry was born March 12, 1921, in Sioux City; he was the son of Constantine and Archonto Kouris.

He was a lifelong Sioux City resident, graduating from Central High School in 1939, and attended Morningside College. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Connie Pence on Aug. 15, 1948. Harry worked for Swift and Co. for 19 years, got his real estate brokerage license, and was the manager of the Benson Building from 1975 to 2001.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Tyrian Lodge 508, Ahepa, Elks Lodge and VFW.