Harry L. Kobes, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface worship site. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Harry was born on May 6, 1933, in Sioux City, to Harry and Mildred (Myers) Kobes. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Harry was united in marriage to Donna M. Kann on Aug. 5, 1953, in Sioux City. He worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years, before retiring at the age of 55.
Harry enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Heelan sports, golfing, bowling, and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. He was a longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Elks Club and the U.S. Postal Carriers Union. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Harry will always be remembered as a fun loving and friendly man.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Donna Kobes of Sioux City; children, Lori (Tom) Marsh, Kelly (Johnette) Kobes, and Timothy (Tina) Kobes, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Ohrtman, Shannon Kobes, Brandon Kobes, Christopher (Meghan) Kobes, Kadi (Dana) Baldridge, Shaun Kobes, Leah Kobes, and Shane Kobes; great-grandchildren, Zoie, Aiden, Dax, Ava, Anderson, Levi, Noah, and Rachel; brothers, Gene (Monique) Kobes, Jerry Kobes, and John (Rose) Kobes; brother-in-law, Roger (Sharon) Kann; and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Steve) Hoberg.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Arlene.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Bickford Memory Care and Care Initiatives Hospice for all of the wonderful care they gave Harry.
