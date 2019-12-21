Harry N. Keairns

Des Moines, formerly Sioux City
Harry Nelson Keairns, 74, of Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully at Kavanagh House on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He lived graciously and courageously until the very end.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Plymouth United Church of Christ, 42nd and Ingersoll, in Des Moines. Burial will be in Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Harry’s life will be celebrated with a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Iles Dunn’s Chapel in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.Ilescares.com.
He was born in Sioux City, the seventh child of 15 for Kenneth Pearl and Nellie Mae (Watterson) Keairns. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1963, and served with the Special Forces Green Beret in the U.S. Army from August 1963 to August 1966. He received numerous medals and commendations for his combat experience in Vietnam.
In January 1966, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Ruth (Smith) Keairns. They have three children. Harry loved being a father and spending time with his family. In 1985, Harry founded Computer Support of Sioux City with his partners which created a lovely place for he, his wife, kids and many of his siblings to spend some of their working careers. In 1991, Computer Support was recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in America. Harry served on the Sioux City Council from 1992 through 1995, a very productive period of accomplishment for Sioux City, including a new City Hall based on Harry's design, a minor league baseball stadium and recreation trails. The family moved to Des Moines in 2003 and he continued to work in the computer industry as a systems analyst until retirement.
Harry leaves behind his beloved wife, Ruth; and his son, Brian (Linda) Keairns and two daughters, Brenda (Steve) Caruso and Jane Keairns, all of Des Moines. He also leaves his best friends and brothers, Neal (Jeanette), Robert (Donna), William (Lori), Ken (Nancy), Jim (Kathy), Steven (Lorraine Johnnie), Scott (Krista); and four sisters, Diana Butler, Kenna Mae Owens, Dorothy Dill, and Sue (Terry) Hubert. Harry also leaves a sister-in-law, Marilyn Keairns; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Currie Smith (Margaret Stedman-Smith) and Sean Smith (ex-wife Mary Cosgrove). He was a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was a cherished Bompa (grandpa) to six precious young people, Emma Jane (Caruso) and Andy McLeavy, Richie Caruso, Audrey Keairns, Lillian Keairns and Hayleigh Fecho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Richard and Vera (Currie) Smith; his older brother, Donnie; two sisters, Barbara (Keairns) Smith, Carol Ann (Keairns) Lane; and five brothers-in-law, Jack Smith, Wayne Owens, William "Bill" Butler, Jim Lane and Roy Dill.
Harry "Bean" was known for his unconditional love of his family, his strength, tenacity and quick wit.
Memorials may be directed to the Sioux City Railroad Museum or to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in honor of his granddog, Murphy.
Service information
2:00PM-5:00PM
2121 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
10:00AM
4126 Ingersoll Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
12:30PM
34024 Veterans Memorial Drive
Adel, IA 50003