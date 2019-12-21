Harry N. Keairns

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Plymouth United Church of Christ, 42nd and Ingersoll, in Des Moines. Burial will be in Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Harry’s life will be celebrated with a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Iles Dunn’s Chapel in Des Moines. Online condolences may be left at www.Ilescares.com .

He was born in Sioux City, the seventh child of 15 for Kenneth Pearl and Nellie Mae (Watterson) Keairns. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1963, and served with the Special Forces Green Beret in the U.S. Army from August 1963 to August 1966. He received numerous medals and commendations for his combat experience in Vietnam.

In January 1966, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Ruth (Smith) Keairns. They have three children. Harry loved being a father and spending time with his family. In 1985, Harry founded Computer Support of Sioux City with his partners which created a lovely place for he, his wife, kids and many of his siblings to spend some of their working careers. In 1991, Computer Support was recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in America. Harry served on the Sioux City Council from 1992 through 1995, a very productive period of accomplishment for Sioux City, including a new City Hall based on Harry's design, a minor league baseball stadium and recreation trails. The family moved to Des Moines in 2003 and he continued to work in the computer industry as a systems analyst until retirement.