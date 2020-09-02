× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harvey F. Hines

Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly North Sioux City

Harvey F. Hines 68, of Marshalltown, formerly of North Sioux City, died on Aug. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in McCook Cemetery, North Sioux City.

Harvey was born on Feb. 26, 1952, in Fall River County, S.D., to Rosa and Albert Hines.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa; five sisters, Mildred Klein, Mary Hughes, Carol Riffey, Wanda Ingalls, and Florance (Gary) Tallman; two brothers, Stanley Hines and Al Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosa Hines; three brothers, Harvey Dale, Donald Hines, and Frank Hines; and three sisters, Marie Hines, Margaret Hughes, and Gladys Jensen.