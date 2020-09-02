 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvey F. Hines
View Comments

Harvey F. Hines

{{featured_button_text}}

Harvey F. Hines

Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly North Sioux City

Harvey F. Hines 68, of Marshalltown, formerly of North Sioux City, died on Aug. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in McCook Cemetery, North Sioux City.

Harvey was born on Feb. 26, 1952, in Fall River County, S.D., to Rosa and Albert Hines.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa; five sisters, Mildred Klein, Mary Hughes, Carol Riffey, Wanda Ingalls, and Florance (Gary) Tallman; two brothers, Stanley Hines and Al Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosa Hines; three brothers, Harvey Dale, Donald Hines, and Frank Hines; and three sisters, Marie Hines, Margaret Hughes, and Gladys Jensen.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News