Harvey Stark

Sioux City

Harvey Gene Stark, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Harvey was born June 7, 1942, in Wakefield, Neb., the son of Harlan and Vivian (Gradert) Stark. He graduated from Emerson High School in Emerson, Neb. Harvey helped on the family farm while starting his career at Wilson Trailer. He retired from Wilson Trailer as a supervisor.

Harvey enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards, and was an avid horseracing fan as well as a huge Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.

Survivors include his children, Marsha Stark, Kim (Tramel) Eason, and Mike Stark, all of Sioux City; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother. Dennis (Charlotte) Stark of Des Moines, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Jaxon Stark.

Events

Sep 16
Memorial Service
Monday, September 16, 2019
3:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
