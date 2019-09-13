Sioux City
77, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Memorial service: Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Harvey Stark, please visit Tribute Store.
Sioux City
