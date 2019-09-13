{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

77, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Memorial service: Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Events

Sep 16
Memorial Service
Monday, September 16, 2019
3:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
