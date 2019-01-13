South Sioux City
Harvey R. Bates, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. at his home.
The body will be cremated. No services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Hunt Funeral Home.
Harvey was born on April 25, 1938, in Sioux City, the son of Herman and Edna (Burgett) Bates. Harvey grew up in Sioux City, Dakota City and Homer, Neb.
On Jan. 3, 1975, he married Judy Sorensen in Elk Point, S.D. Harvey was a deputy sheriff for Dakota County Sheriff’s Department for many years and also served as chief of police for the Dakota City Police Department.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. He was a loving husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of South Sioux City; three children, Jason Bates of South Sioux City, Tonya (Bates) Jimenez and her husband, Jose Jimenez of South Sioux City, and Lisa Wright of Jacksonville, Fla.; many grandchildren including, Clint Jimenez, Jeremy Bates and Jessica Bates; several great-grandchildren.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Danny and Ricky; and two brothers, Alvin and Marvin.