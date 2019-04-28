Onawa, Iowa
Hazel Darlene Hime, 90, of Onawa, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, Onawa, with Rev. Tim Cramer. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Hazel Darlene was born on Oct. 17, 1928, in Belvidere, Ill., the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Peters) Ray. She graduated from Big Rock (Ill.) High School in May 1941. She later graduated from Northern Illinois University.
Darlene was united in marriage to Sam Hime on Jan. 5, 1960 in Albuquerque, N.M. Sam passed away on July 9, 1985 in Sioux City.
Darlene was a teacher for more than 40 years and taught at several locations including Saybrook High School, Galena, Ill. high school, Castana High School, Mondamin High School, Girls Reform School, Albuquerque, and West Harrison Community School, where she retired in 1989. She was also an extension agent in Illinois for several years.
Darlene received the Iowa DAR History Teacher of the Year Award in 1983, the American Historical Association Media Award in 1985, and was very proud of the students she taught who received many History Day Awards.
She was a member of the National Council of Social Studies Teachers, VFW Auxiliary Unit 7920 in Osage, Iowa, and the American Legion David McNeill Auxiliary Unit 129 in Onawa. She was a life member of the National Education Association.
She is survived by her siblings, Betty Foose of Florida, Barb Schubert of California, Bev Ray of Florida, and Wes Ray of California; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, and students.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Hime; and her siblings, Sandy Oesterreich, Audrey Barger, and Jeannie Roberts.