Sioux City

Hazel M. Perrin, 97, of Sioux City, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Hazel Marie Cooper, the daughter of Thomas and Amelia (Gunsolley) Cooper, was born on March 9, 1922, in Walthill, Neb. She graduated from high school in Rosalie, Neb., in 1941.

On July 7, 1941, Hazel was united in marriage with Gerald Perrin in Pender, Neb. When Gerald entered the military during World War II, Hazel moved to Portland, Ore., to be near her husband. She worked in the shipyards as a “Rosie the Riveter.”

The couple came back to Sioux City, where Hazel was primarily a mother and homemaker. She also volunteered with hospice, worked in food service in the public schools, and later in life, cleaned homes for elderly people. Gerald died on Feb. 19, 2002.

Hazel was a 50-year member of St. James United Methodist Church and was active in the church. She enjoyed crocheting and reading and was an accomplished seamstress. Hazel volunteered at Shesler Hall, and even served on the board of directors. She was proud of her vegetable and flower gardens, and her family and the neighborhood benefited from her bounty.

Hazel is survived by her children, Gerald (Carol) Perrin of Sioux City, Glenn (Linda Lou) Perrin of Corrales, N.M., Rita (Terry) Rose of Sioux City, Daneel Perrin of California, and Ronald Perrin of Palmer, Alaska; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Jean) Cooper of Port Orange, Fla., Helen Phillips of Sioux City, Mary Lou Broderson of Sioux City, and Amy (John Prescott) Kline of Sioux City; two sisters-in-law, Betty Cooper of South Sioux City, and Fran Cooper of Jackson, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, LeRoy, William, Harold, Glenn, Gene, Donald, Cecil, Kenneth, Ronald, and LaVerne; an infant brother; and a daughter-in-law, Sherry Perrin.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Mar 12
Funeral
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
