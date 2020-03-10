Hazel M. Perrin

Sioux City

Hazel M. Perrin, 97, of Sioux City, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Hazel Marie Cooper, the daughter of Thomas and Amelia (Gunsolley) Cooper, was born on March 9, 1922, in Walthill, Neb. She graduated from high school in Rosalie, Neb., in 1941.

On July 7, 1941, Hazel was united in marriage with Gerald Perrin in Pender, Neb. When Gerald entered the military during World War II, Hazel moved to Portland, Ore., to be near her husband. She worked in the shipyards as a “Rosie the Riveter.”

The couple came back to Sioux City, where Hazel was primarily a mother and homemaker. She also volunteered with hospice, worked in food service in the public schools, and later in life, cleaned homes for elderly people. Gerald died on Feb. 19, 2002.