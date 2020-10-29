Heidi S. Ruhrer

Moville, Iowa

Heidi S. Ruhrer, 63, of Moville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville, with the Rev. Edgar Rodriguez officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Heidi was born on Sept. 17, 1957, to Donald and Shirley (Fredrickson) Hindman, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1976. She then earned a secretarial degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College. She continued her learning at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she earned a paralegal degree.

Heidi was united in marriage to Ronald Roy Ruhrer on April 3, 1976 in Sioux City. To this union two children were born, Josh and Brandi. They made their home in Moville. For nearly 22 years, Heidi was the secretary for North High School.