Helen A. Howard
Emerson, Neb.
Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Helen, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Hassman) O'Shaughnessy, was born on March 26, 1926, in Sioux City. She graduated from Homer High School in 1944.
She married Gerald "Jerry" Howard on Sept. 9, 1945. He passed away on Sept. 4, 2001.
Helen ran a beauty salon in Homer for many years until the family moved to Creighton, Neb. She retired from the Neligh Care Center in Neligh, Neb., after serving as their activities director. She was a woman of many talents and loved her family unconditionally.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Juanita (Richard) McCabe of Emerson, Jeanine (Larry) Grove of Hubbard, Neb., and Brenda (Jay) Berlin of Wisner, Neb.; grandchildren, Chet McCabe, Sara (Jeff) Vaydich, Laura (Darrell) DeFord, L. Daniel (Carrie) Grove, Lee Ann (Cherie) Grove, Craig (Lacey) Wheeler, Victoria (Patrick) Callaway, Garett Wheeler, Tristin Lowry-Berlin, and Jaden Berlin; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan Howard.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; siblings, Frank (Viola) Donnelly, Mary (Walter) Rasmussen, Edward (Zella) O'Shaughnessy, and Margaret (Alfred) Jessen; sister-in-law, Opal (Fred) Matney; and brother-in-law, Marvin Howard.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.