× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen A. Howard

Emerson, Neb.

Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Helen, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Hassman) O'Shaughnessy, was born on March 26, 1926, in Sioux City. She graduated from Homer High School in 1944.

She married Gerald "Jerry" Howard on Sept. 9, 1945. He passed away on Sept. 4, 2001.

Helen ran a beauty salon in Homer for many years until the family moved to Creighton, Neb. She retired from the Neligh Care Center in Neligh, Neb., after serving as their activities director. She was a woman of many talents and loved her family unconditionally.