Helen Ann Jensen, 65, of Fremont, formerly of Ponca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fremont following a courageous battle against Alzheimer's Disease.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm will officiating. A luncheon in the church basement will immediately follow the service. Burial will be in South Creek Cemetery, rural Ponca. Visitation with family will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Helen was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Sioux City, the daughter of Thomas and Monica (Shanahan) Richards. Helen grew up in Ventura, Calif., and moved to Ponca when she was in the ninth grade. Helen met her high school sweetheart, Rick Jensen, and went on to graduate from Ponca High School.
On Sept. 20, 1975, Helen married Rick Jensen in Ponca. They had a loving 44 year marriage, and were blessed with four children, Amy, Lori, Ryan and Andrew.
First and foremost, Helen was a wife and mother. She was an incredible mother that always put faith and family first. She lived for family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her last days were spent doing what she loved most, spending time with her family.
Helen enjoyed life to the fullest. She lived by the saying, "Eat, drink and be merry." She was always full of laughter, empathy and compassion. She treated everyone with grace and kindness and her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren.
Helen worked for several years for the telephone company in Jackson, Neb. and retired in 2011, where she spent every second she could with friends and family. Helen moved to Fremont, where she spent most of her days with her husband. She loved her walks with Rick, smiling at all those that she passed and making friends with the staff. Even as Alzheimer's slowly took her, she created another family of friends at Dunklau Gardens.
Heaven gained an angel that is beautiful on the inside and out. She walked in faith on earth and showed God's love to everyone around her.
Survivors include her children, Amy Wieseler (Cory) of Elkhorn, Neb., Lori Huffman (Michael) of Papillion, Neb., Ryan Jensen (Shena) of Papillion, and Andrew Jensen of Omaha; her mother, Monica Richards of Ponca; her brothers and sisters, Mark Richards (Vicki), Gary Richards (Kari), Marcella Schweers (Rick) and Susan Bostwick (Blake); her grandchildren, Whitney, Brilee, Bo, Evelyn and Jackston.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Rick; her father, Thomas Richards; a brother, Jim Richards; and her mother and father-in-law, Sherman and Dorothy Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Helen Jensen's name and may be sent to The Jensen Family; c/o Amy Wieseler, 1606 So. 208th St., Elkhorn, NE 68022.
