Helen C. Garvin
South Sioux City
Helen C. Garvin, 88, of South Sioux City, passed away June 26, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
A private family graveside will be held. A public celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Helen was the daughter of William and Cecelia (Rathbun) Montagne. She grew up on the farmland that her grandma and grandpa Montagne farmed. Starting at a young age, she helped her mom with preparing the meals to feed the thrashers, as her dad and brothers worked in the fields. She graduated from Central High School (The Castle on the Hill) in 1949.
She married the love of her life, Pat Garvin on Aug. 5, 1950. They lived in Sioux City until 1964, when they then made their home in South Sioux City. They owned and operated Garvin Truck Salvage.
Helen was a dedicated homemaker and loved caring for her family. She was an excellent seamstress, crocheted numerous beautiful afghans, was an avid walker, as well as a five-gallon blood donor, just to name a few of her personal achievements.
Pat and Helen opened their home to several aging relatives at different times over the years. With Helen's gentle presence and magnetic love, she also opened her heart to so many.
She had a group of special friends that she played cards with two to three times per week. She helped to serve many funeral dinners at St. Michaels Catholic Church in South Sioux City. She also volunteered at the Senior Companion Program for over 10 years.
Helen is survived by her children, Linda Cravens of Dakota City, Patricia Clinkenbeard Highers (Dennis) of Carmel, Ind., Daniel (Peggy) Garvin of Jackson, Neb., and Douglas (Serena) Garvin of South Sioux City; as well as 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Cecelia Montagne; her brother, James (Beverly) Montagne; her brother, Kenneth (Janet); her son-in-law, Robert Clinkenbeard; her grandson, Adam McKibbin; special sister-in-law, Elinor Garvin; and her husband, the love of her life, Pat.
Memorials can be made to Regency Care Center designated for the Resident Christmas fund.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.