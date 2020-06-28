× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen C. Garvin

South Sioux City

Helen C. Garvin, 88, of South Sioux City, passed away June 26, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.

A private family graveside will be held. A public celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Helen was the daughter of William and Cecelia (Rathbun) Montagne. She grew up on the farmland that her grandma and grandpa Montagne farmed. Starting at a young age, she helped her mom with preparing the meals to feed the thrashers, as her dad and brothers worked in the fields. She graduated from Central High School (The Castle on the Hill) in 1949.

She married the love of her life, Pat Garvin on Aug. 5, 1950. They lived in Sioux City until 1964, when they then made their home in South Sioux City. They owned and operated Garvin Truck Salvage.

Helen was a dedicated homemaker and loved caring for her family. She was an excellent seamstress, crocheted numerous beautiful afghans, was an avid walker, as well as a five-gallon blood donor, just to name a few of her personal achievements.