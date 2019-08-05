{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

77, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Aug. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

the life of: Helen Carol Kelley
