Sioux City
Helen Carol Kelley, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on July 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish-Church of the Nativity, 4242 Natalia Way, with the Rev. Dan Rupp, Celebrant. Burial of her ashes will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Helen was born on the family farm north of Danbury, Iowa, to Siebert and Clara (Ortner) Seuntjens on Dec. 18, 1941. Helen was the youngest of six children. In 1960, she married Rollie Schrank. To this union, six sons were born; they later divorced.
In 1985, she moved to Sioux City, and started working for Mercy Medical Hospital for the next 20 years. While in Sioux City, she met the love of her life, Gary Kelley in 1988, and they were married in 1989. Together, they had a wonderful life of 30 years. She was always ready for a good time with friends which were many, especially her annual June weekend trip with the GIRLS to Lake Okoboji. Helen also enjoyed traveling with Gary to Florida to visit family.
Helen was a member of Nativity Church choir and Altar Society for more than 30 years. She served as secretary for three years for the Ladies Guild. She also served as a hospice volunteer for 10 years, receiving Volunteer of the Year award for Siouxland in 2010. Helen loved golfing, and belonged to Southern Hills Country Club, Green Valley, Floyd Ladies Association and served as president for two years at Floyd. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren at the river house. She was a faithful supporter of the Sioux City Explorers and enjoyed singing with Julie during the 7th inning stretch song.
Helen is survived by her husband, Gary Kelley of Sioux City; sons, Terry (Jan) Schrank of Sloan, Iowa, Gerry Schrank and Joe (Deneen) Schrank, all of Danbury, Iowa, and Ted Schrank of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Stasha Kelley of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Shonda, Jetessa, Tye, Blake, Deja and Whitney; one sister, Rita Dirksen of Mapleton, Iowa; one brother, Cleo Seuntjens of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Ronalee Ashby of Cape Coral, Fla, and Marilyn Seuntjens of Mapleton; and many nieces; nephews and friends at Deer Hollow Pointe Condos.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Siebert and Clara; parents-in-law, Herb and Celia Pfeil; sons, Sam and Max; brothers, Claire, Ronald and Leroy; brothers-in-law, Ray Venteicher, Joe Dirksen and Jim Ashby; sisters-in-law, Lois Seuntjens and Tootie Seuntjens; and one grandson, Rad Schrank.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.