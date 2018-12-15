Sioux City
Helen Catherine Greer, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Logan Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Helen was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Marion, Ark., to Henry and Cornellis Williams. She attended Bruce High. Helen married Henry Greer Sr. in Dyersburg, Tenn., and moved to Sioux City in 1954.
Before her retirement, she was a caregiver at Green Acres.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Greer and Julie K. Parkinson, Henry "Hank" Greer Jr. and wife, Kimberly Greer of Sioux City, and Tony and wife, Millie Greer of Los Angeles, Calif. She has 85 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cornellis; 13 brothers and sisters; son, Michael Greer; daughter, Mora Greer; and mother-in-law, Ida "Granny" Greer.
In loving memory of sister, Helen Greer.