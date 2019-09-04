Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Helen D. (Bream) Smith, 95, of Lincoln, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Lincoln.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Helen was born on Nov. 5, 1923, in Des Moines, the daughter of J Howard and Elizabeth (Foote) Bream. She graduated from Central High School in 1942.
She married Donald B Smith on April 17, 1947. He passed away on Oct. 2, 1999. She worked for 21 years as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell and was part of the Pioneer Club. Helen was a lifelong resident of Sioux City and moved to Lincoln in 2013 to be near her family.
She was a member of Whitfield United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was active in many women's clubs and circles. She volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. She loved knitting, sewing, playing bridge, visiting Trout Lake, Minn., every summer and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Roger Smith of Lincoln; a daughter and her husband, Nancy and Kelly Burkhalter of Omaha; six grandchildren, Aaron (Janice) Smith of Choctaw, Okla., Ben (Tina) Givehand of Omaha, Sarah (Bill) Heckathorn of Lincoln, Autumn Givehand of Omaha, Abby (Shane) Van Fossan of Bloomington, Ill., and Shane (Alicia) Givehand of Omaha; 10 great-grandchildren, Ben, Bryson and Autumn Givehand, Landon and Lauren Smith, Molly, Jenna and Jacie Heckathorn, Hadley and Weldon Van Fossan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and her sister, Aileen Watson.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Smith, Ben Givehand, Ben Givehand II, Shane Givehand, Bill Heckathorn and Shane Van Fossan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Whitfield United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.