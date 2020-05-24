× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helen E. Bahrenfuss

South Sioux City

Helen E. Bahrenfuss, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Due to COVID-19 funeral attendance restrictions, private family services will be held with burial in Dakota City Cemetery at Dakota City, Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Helen was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Homer, Neb., to William and Mable (Rakes) Matney.

Helen married Fred D. Moore Sr., and to this union five children were born, Bonnie, Freddie, Betty, Patty, and Donnie. Helen and Fred later divorced. She was united in marriage to Paul Bahrenfuss; he later passed away.

Helen worked as a bartender for many years at Callahan's and in her later years, continued to clean the bar, Callahan's and the Dublin House. She loved going rummaging and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Bonnie Blanford of Sioux City, Betty (John) Huls of South Sioux City, and Patricia (Mike) Goodrich of Lincoln, Neb.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.

Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred D. Moore Sr. and Paul Bahrenfuss; two sons, Fred Moore Jr. and Donnie Moore; son-in-law, Dan Blanford; siblings, Ella Fowler, Kathlyn Barclay, Viola Saltzman, Lucian Matney, and Leland Matney; and great-great-grandson, Brady Soule.

