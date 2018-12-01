Pierson, Iowa
Helen E. Downey, 93, of Pierson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meadow Star Methodist Church in rural Pierson. Burial will be in Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Helen was born on April 26,1925, on a farm south of Cleghorn, Iowa, to Robert and Ruth (Mitchell) Ferris. She was the eldest of seven children. Helen graduated from Aurelia (Iowa) High School in 1943 and went on to Buena Vista College. She earned her teaching certificate and taught in Afton and Tilden Townships for four years.
Helen married William Downey on June 1, 1948 at her parent's home in Grand Meadow Township. They farmed and raised stock cows/calves for more than 50 years in the Grand Meadow area. Together they raised five children.
Throughout the years, Helen enjoyed her children's 4-H activities, baking, reading, and finding teachable moments. Helen was an avid gardener until the age of 89. She was a member of Meadow Star United Methodist Church and was very fond of her church family. Helen cared deeply about everyone. She was and always will be, an enduring light in our lives.
Helen is survived by her children, Chuck of Blakesburg, Iowa, Mary (John) Dixson of Newell, S.D., John of Pierson, Jean (Jeff) Addison of Pierson, and Kathryn Bauermeister of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Josh (Alli) Dixson, Jennifer Downey, Abby (Nick) Ritze, Jesse Addison, Jillian Addison and Saylor Bauermeister; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Blake, Hailey Helen, and Finn; sisters, Peggy Wilberding and Wilma Grauer; and brother, Eugene Ferris.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 1999; brother, John Ferris; sisters, Mildred Bainbridge, and Leone Crane; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ferris and Jeannine Ferris; and brothers-in-law, Dale Crane, Ray Wilberding, and Dale Grauer.