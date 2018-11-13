Hornick, Iowa
Helen F. Blakely, 83, of rural Hornick, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ticonic United Methodist Church in Ticonic, Iowa, with the Rev. Jena Manchester officiating. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Rodney, Iowa. Visitation will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Helen Fern Kline was born on April 27, 1935, in Ozawkie, Kan., to Thomas and Rena (Gibson) Kline. She attended Washburn Township High School in Washburn, Ill., graduating in 1952. Helen was a graduate of the College of Business in Kansas City, Mo., in 1954.
Helen married Loren W. Blakely on April 17, 1955, in Lacon, Ill. Three children were born to this union, Lori, Jeffrey and Sheila.
Helen moved with her parents as a small child from Kansas to Illinois during the Dust Bowl years and she lived on a farm her entire life except for the year in business school and the year afterward when she worked for a small airline in Indianapolis. She loved the farm life, planting plants and seeds and watching them grow. She worked alongside her husband, on their Century Farms, until their retirement in 1998.
They enjoyed traveling after retirement, meeting new people and seeing new things. A thrill she never grew tired of when returning home, as they rounded the last curve, two miles south of their home, she could look to the hills in front of her, see their home and farmstead and enjoy the coming home, as much as the leaving. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling the grandchildren and watching as the great-grandchildren came along. She enjoyed taking walks and climbing the Loess Hills with her grandchildren when they came to spend time at the farm. There were flowers of all colors in her yard and garden, along with vegetables to can and freeze. She always had bird feeders out in the winter and the yard was full of butterflies in summer and birds year round. God's beautiful creatures were always about to brighten the day. Helen loved words and enjoyed journaling, crossword puzzles and reading.
Helen knew the Lord was always by her. Christian parents raised her, he gave her a Christian husband for her life's companion, children who love the Lord, and always friends along the way to lighten the load and make life meaningful.
Helen was a member of Ticonic United Methodist Church. She held various offices in church throughout the years, including MYF leader and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of United Methodist Women and held offices as long as the chapter was active. Involvement in other organizations included 4-H Club leader, Hornick Legion Auxiliary Unit 492, Monona County Farm Bureau, Monona County Extension Council and clerk for Grant Township Trustees. She truly enjoyed square dancing with her husband for many years.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Ronald) Kuhn of Omaha, Jeffrey (Noi) Blakely of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Sheila (Kirk) Baker of Hornick; nine grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Kuhn of Westminster, Colo., Lisa (Scott) Albrecht of Thurston, Neb., Steven (Chelsea) Kuhn of Ithaca, Neb., Ladd (Caroline) Blakely of Huntington Beach, Calif., Alison Blakely of NYC, N.Y., Stephanie (Andy) Scott of Sloan, Iowa, Abbey (Brock) Benson of Glenwood, Iowa, Note (Elizabeth) Thanupakorn of Des Moines, and Art (Joan) Thanupakorn of Iowa City, Iowa; and nine great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include one brother, Lee Kline of Chillicothe, Ill.; two sisters, Ruth (Paul) Reyelts of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kathy (John) Cox of Peru, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Beverly Kline of Washburn, Ill.; as well as many nephews and nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Wayne Kline, Samuel (Sharon) Kline, and Clifford Kline; sister-in-law, Louise Kline; and one brother-in-law, John Swanson.
Memorial donations in Helen's memory may be directed to the family for future designation.